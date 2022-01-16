Two Liga MX clubs who hope the Clausura will go better for them than the Apertura did meet on Saturday when Cruz Azul takes on Juarez.

It was somewhat of a disappointing Apertura campaign for Cruz Azul, who finished eighth on the Liga MX table with 23 points and failed to reach the quarterfinal portion of the Liguilla playoffs.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Juárez today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Watch Cruz Azul vs. Juárez online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

And if that can be considered a disappointment, it's hard to say what the Apertura was for Juarez, who finished third-to-last on the table with just 16 points through 17 games.

Cruz Azul has started the Clausura off in a more impressive fashion, however, handling Club Tijuana fairly easily in their campaign opener 2-0 behind goals by Carlos Alberto Rodriguez (43') and Rafael Baca (66'). It was a one-sided affair and potentially a good sign of things to come for Cruz Azul.

Juarez, to their credit, likewise impressed in their season opener, beating Necaxa 2-1 thanks to a noteworthy brace by Diego Rolan (2', 57'), who scored early on in the match to set the tone for the rest of the contest.

Two clubs sitting at three points through one match and with hopes for a better Clausura season, Cruz Azul and Juarez should be an entertaining affair, one potentially including a good amount of goals scored.

Tune into TUDNxtra 3 at 9:45 p.m. ET to catch all of the Liga MX action tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.