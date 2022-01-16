Skip to main content

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Juárez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Liga MX clubs who hope the Clausura will go better for them than the Apertura did meet on Saturday when Cruz Azul takes on Juarez.

It was somewhat of a disappointing Apertura campaign for Cruz Azul, who finished eighth on the Liga MX table with 23 points and failed to reach the quarterfinal portion of the Liguilla playoffs.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Juárez today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Watch Cruz Azul vs. Juárez online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

And if that can be considered a disappointment, it's hard to say what the Apertura was for Juarez, who finished third-to-last on the table with just 16 points through 17 games.

Cruz Azul has started the Clausura off in a more impressive fashion, however, handling Club Tijuana fairly easily in their campaign opener 2-0 behind goals by Carlos Alberto Rodriguez (43') and Rafael Baca (66'). It was a one-sided affair and potentially a good sign of things to come for Cruz Azul.

Juarez, to their credit, likewise impressed in their season opener, beating Necaxa 2-1 thanks to a noteworthy brace by Diego Rolan (2', 57'), who scored early on in the match to set the tone for the rest of the contest.

Two clubs sitting at three points through one match and with hopes for a better Clausura season, Cruz Azul and Juarez should be an entertaining affair, one potentially including a good amount of goals scored.

Tune into TUDNxtra 3 at 9:45 p.m. ET to catch all of the Liga MX action tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Cruz Azul vs. Juárez

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 3
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

cruz azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Juárez

41 seconds ago
leon
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. León

10 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) skates with the puck against the Minnesota Wild in the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) controls the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cassius Stanley (2) during the first quarter at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzles forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks to pass the ball defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 14, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots a layup with Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) and Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz (30) looking on during the second half at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

17 minutes ago
USATSI_17507678
NBA

How to Watch Magic at Mavericks

17 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy