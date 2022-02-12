The hottest team in Liga MX takes to the pitch on Saturday as Cruz Azul takes on Necaxa.

Cruz Azul has arguably been the best team in Liga MX this season, sitting third on the table but with a game in hand of the top two clubs, Puebla and Atlas, with 10 points in four matches and a plus-four goal differential.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KUPB - Odessa-Midland)

They are coming off a win, too, heading into today, most recently defeating Leon 1-0 thanks to a 30th-minute strike from Uriel Antuna. Antuna is tied for the team lead in goals with two, alongside Carlos Rodriguez.

Necaxa, on the other hand, have somewhat struggled, placing 15th on the table with just three points in four matches, all coming from a 4-1 win over last-place Santos Laguna in which the scorers were Angelo Araos, Milton Gimenez and a brace from Rodrigo Aguierre.

All three other of Necaxa's outings resulted in losses, giving them a negative-four goal differential on the campaign.

Will it be able to turn that around against one of the strongest teams in Liga MX? Or will Cruz Azul continue to cruise?

Find out by tuning to UNIVISION (KUPB - Odessa-Midland) at 5:55 p.m. ET.

