How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Puebla

Cruz Azul looks to climb back into the top four in Liga MX when it hosts second-place Puebla on Saturday.

Matchday 9 continues on Saturday in a match that will be held at the historic Azteca Stadium between Cruz Azul and Puebla. The home team currently finds itself in fifth-place in the Liga MX standings with 14 points in eight matches. A win would put it back above León who is now in fourth place with 15 points but already played this week. The top four spots directly qualify for the Liga MX playoffs.

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Cruz Azul has been unable to win in its last two matches in league play, losing at home 2-1 to Santos Laguna and most recently tying 2-2 in their away visit to Tigres. Cruz Azul had to come from behind and draw the match even twice in the thrilling encounter on Matchday 8. The first goal was in first-half stoppage time courtesy of Luis Abram, while the second was in second-half stoppage time (92') off of a two-touch finish from inside the box by Ignacio Rivera.

Puebla, meanwhile, is enjoying a historic start to its season, so much so that following the recent news that Club América let go of Santiago Solari, it is now rumored that América is looking to poach Puebla's head coach Nicolás Larcamón to replace Solari.

Puebla are the last undefeated team left in Liga MX with 18 points and a record of 5W-3D-0L.

