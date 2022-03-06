Skip to main content

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Puebla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cruz Azul looks to climb back into the top four in Liga MX when it hosts second-place Puebla on Saturday.

Matchday 9 continues on Saturday in a match that will be held at the historic Azteca Stadium between Cruz Azul and Puebla. The home team currently finds itself in fifth-place in the Liga MX standings with 14 points in eight matches. A win would put it back above León who is now in fourth place with 15 points but already played this week. The top four spots directly qualify for the Liga MX playoffs.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Puebla Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Cruz Azul vs. Puebla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cruz Azul has been unable to win in its last two matches in league play, losing at home 2-1 to Santos Laguna and most recently tying 2-2 in their away visit to Tigres. Cruz Azul had to come from behind and draw the match even twice in the thrilling encounter on Matchday 8. The first goal was in first-half stoppage time courtesy of Luis Abram, while the second was in second-half stoppage time (92') off of a two-touch finish from inside the box by Ignacio Rivera.

Puebla, meanwhile, is enjoying a historic start to its season, so much so that following the recent news that Club América let go of Santiago Solari, it is now rumored that América is looking to poach Puebla's head coach Nicolás Larcamón to replace Solari.

Puebla are the last undefeated team left in Liga MX with 18 points and a record of 5W-3D-0L. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Cruz Azul vs. Puebla

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1004045565h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Puebla

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_17777372
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Utah

By Ben Macaluso16 minutes ago
USATSI_17478718
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Creighton in Women's Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas16 minutes ago
USATSI_17772248
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's vs. Marquette

By Alex Barth46 minutes ago
USATSI_17673983
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Lakers

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
USATSI_17831366
College Basketball

How to Watch the OVC Championship Murray State vs. Morehead State

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_17813114
College Basketball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Texas A&M

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_17806807
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at Colorado State

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy