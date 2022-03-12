Just three points separate Cruz Azul (sixth, 14 points) from Pumas (ninth, 11 points) in the Liga MX standings and with both clubs coming from losses in their last outings, a dynamic, back-and-forth match is expected as we head into the final stretch of the Clausura season.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM Saturday:

Match Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Match Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Cruz Azul vs. Pumas UNAM on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cruz Azul was able to play its Matchday 9 meeting with Puebla to the tune of a 3-1 defeat before the rest of the weekend matches were canceled due to the horrific riots in the Querétaro vs. Atlas matchup. The match was pretty even on the stat sheet, but a Fernando Aristeguieta hat-trick made all the difference for the visiting team.

The Mexico City club later found success in the CONCACAF Champions League this past Wednesday, with a Uriel Antuna goal giving Cruz Azul the 1-0 lead over Montreal heading into the second leg of the quarterfinal in Canada.

Pumas, on the other hand, was dominated 3-0 in their visit to Foxborough, where New England Revolution gained a hefty lead in the first leg of their matchup thanks to goals from Sebastian Lletget and Adam Buksa (2).

A win for Pumas in their visit to Cruz Azul would leave both clubs on 14 points, just three below the coveted top four, where they would avoid the Liguilla play-in tournament at the end of the regular season.

Regional restrictions may apply.