The worst team in Liga MX this season, Santos Laguna, takes to the pitch with a chance to turn things around against Cruz Azul on Sunday night.

This season has been a brutal one for Santos Laguna thus far, with the Liga MX club sitting at the bottom of the table due to a paltry 0-4-2 record, good for two points in six matches, and a negative-seven goal differential, the worst mark in the league.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Match Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Match Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

On Sunday, the club takes to the pitch again to face a Cruz Azul side that sits fourth on the table with 13 points in six matches with 15 goals scored in the Clausura campaign, the second-highest total in Liga MX.

Cruz Azul has been defeated just once this season and is coming off of a victory, defeating Toluca 4-1 last weekend thanks to goals scored by Juan Escobar, Carlos Alberto Rodriguez and Santiago Gimenez, who bagged himself a brace in a three-minute stretch between the 79th and 82nd minute.

Santos Laguna, on the other hand, is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Juarez, though it was defeated handily in CONCACAF Champions League competition midweek, falling 3-0 to CF Montreal on Wednesday.

To find out if Santos Laguna can turn things around against one of the top clubs in Liga MX, tune to TUDNXtra 1 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

