Skip to main content

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The worst team in Liga MX this season, Santos Laguna, takes to the pitch with a chance to turn things around against Cruz Azul on Sunday night.

This season has been a brutal one for Santos Laguna thus far, with the Liga MX club sitting at the bottom of the table due to a paltry 0-4-2 record, good for two points in six matches, and a negative-seven goal differential, the worst mark in the league.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Match Date: Feb. 27, 2022

Match Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Cruz Azul vs. Santos Laguna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On Sunday, the club takes to the pitch again to face a Cruz Azul side that sits fourth on the table with 13 points in six matches with 15 goals scored in the Clausura campaign, the second-highest total in Liga MX.

Cruz Azul has been defeated just once this season and is coming off of a victory, defeating Toluca 4-1 last weekend thanks to goals scored by Juan Escobar, Carlos Alberto Rodriguez and Santiago Gimenez, who bagged himself a brace in a three-minute stretch between the 79th and 82nd minute.

Santos Laguna, on the other hand, is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Juarez, though it was defeated handily in CONCACAF Champions League competition midweek, falling 3-0 to CF Montreal on Wednesday.

To find out if Santos Laguna can turn things around against one of the top clubs in Liga MX, tune to TUDNXtra 1 at 7:45 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Cruz Azul vs. Santos Laguna

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
7:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1002942115h
Liga MX

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Santos Laguna

By Frank Urbina
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17773659
NHL

How to Watch Canucks at Rangers

By Adam Childs
17 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) high fives guard Stephen Curry (30) as a time out is called by the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Warriors

By Nick Crain
17 minutes ago
USATSI_17767734
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Hornets

By Ben Macaluso
47 minutes ago
USATSI_17769599
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Rockets

By Ben Macaluso
47 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) dribbles the ball around the outside of Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Northwestern 67-60. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Penn State

By Adam Childs
47 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 19, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) and forward Trevor Zegras (46) celebrate their victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Ducks won 7-4. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Feb 24, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Islanders players celebrate after a goal by center Brock Nelson (29) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy