The first weekend of Liga MX Clausura play continues on Saturday and will find Tijuana taking on Cruz Azul.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Tijuana Today:

Match Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Despite finishing last during the Apertura section of the season, Tijuana might have a little momentum going. It won just three of its 17 matches, but two of those wins were in the team's final two contests, with a 2-0 win over Atlas and a 3-2 win over Pachuca.

The team finished the Apertura with a Liga MX-worst minus-11 goal differential. Mauro Manotas led the team in scoring with four goals.

As for Cruz Azul, the team finished sixth in the Apertura, which qualified it for the playoff, but the team quickly exited, losing 4-1 to Monterrey in the reclassification.

Cruz Azul had a plus-four goal differential and ended the Apertura with three losses in its last five contests. The team lost just four total matches in the 17 games it played.

These teams faced in October, with Cruz Azul emerging victorious 1-0. Luis Romo scored the only goal of the match in the 17th minute, and while both teams had three shots on target, Tijuana was unable to manage a goal in the contest.

