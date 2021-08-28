How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Necaxa

Necaxa looks to keep their three-match winning streak alive against struggling Guadalajara in Liga MX action.

Guadalajara hosts surging Necaxa in the seventh week of the Liga MX season.

After dropping their first three matches of the season, Necaxa have reeled off three straight victories heading into Saturday, scoring six goals in that stretch and conceding none.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 5:55 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Necaxa's most recent win came last Sunday on the road against Juárez. Luis García Bañuelos scored the only goal in the 1-0 decision.

Necaxa's leading goal-scorer on the year is Alejandro Zendejas. The 23-year-old midfielder with four goals in six matches.

Guadalajara haven't scored in their last three matches, which included a 3-0 defeat against Léon and two scoreless draws.

Regional restrictions may apply.