How to Watch Guadalajara vs. América: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guadalajara host América in the Clásico Nacional on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament on Saturday.

Following the shocking events in the Querétaro vs. Atlas match that led to the cancellation of the rest of Matchday 9 last week, Guadalajara, in coordination with América, decided to rebrand this season's Clásico Nacional to El Clásico Sin Colores or "a derby without colors."

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. América Saturday:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (WSOC - Charlotte)

Live Stream Guadalajara vs. América on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chivas is coming off of the club's first victory in its last five matches in Liga MX play, and only its third win of the season when it defeated Santos Laguna at home off of a goal from José Juan Macías in the 61st minute.

The club led by head coach Michel Leaño, who has been on the hot seat for most of the season, is sitting in 10th place with 11 points, tied with Pumas, Tijuana and Necaxa, who all have the same amount of points.

On the other side of the derby, América are sitting in dead last in the standings with just six points in nine matches so far in the tournament. The winningest team in Liga MX history is looking for just its second win on the season after interim head coach Fernando Ortíz lost his first game in charge against Monterrey.

All in all, a derby is still a derby and, despite the administrations of both clubs painting a more pacifying picture for the upcoming matchup, it is expected for tensions to remain high in what is always a thrilling battle between the two most important teams in Mexico.

