How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Mazatlán FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guadalajara takes on Mazatlan to begin the Liga MX Clausura.

The second half of the 2021-22 Liga MX season begins this weekend, with one of those matches featuring Guadalajara taking on Mazatlan.

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Mazatlán FC Today:

Match Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Match Time: 5:55 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live Stream Guadalajara vs. Mazatlán FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

During the Apertura, Guadalajara finished 10th with 22 points, while Mazatlan finished 13th with 20 points.

Guadalajara advanced to the Apertura championship stage, where it lost to Puebla in the reclassification round on penalty kicks.

These two teams actually met in the final regular season match of the Apertura, with Guadalajara winning 1-0. Angel Zaldivar scored the only goal of the match. Guadalajara held possession for 59% of the match, taking 10 shots with three of them on target. Mazatlan took 11 shots, with four on target.

Guadalajara won five of its 17 matches during the Apertura, with seven draws and five losses. Mazatlan had five wins as well, with five draws and seven losses. The team missed out on the postseason by goal differential, as it was at minus-six while San Luis, the 12th-place team, was at minus-four.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Guadalajara vs. Mazatlán FC

TV CHANNEL: Telemundo
Time
5:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
