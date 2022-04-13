Guadalajara look to keep its undefeated run alive on Wednesday when it hosts Monterrey in Liga MX regular-season action.

Guadalajara is currently on the outside looking in the Liga MX Clausura tournament, with 14 points after 12 matches, Chivas is in 14th place just two points below Tijuana (12th) who is in that last Liguilla play-in spot. The historic Mexican club hosts sixth-place Monterrey at Omnilife Stadium, where a win for either team could put them in a tier above the one they're currently in.

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Monterrey Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Telemundo (KDEN-DT – Denver, CO)

Live Stream Guadalajara vs. Monterrey on fuboTV

Monterrey is in sixth place at the moment with 19 points, two points below the top four direct-to-Liguilla spots in the standings. The club led by "Rey Midas" Víctor Manuel Vucetich has lost just once in its last seven Liga MX matches, with that loss being against eternal rivals Tigres, who are tied in points with first-place Pachuca.

Most recently, Monterrey is coming off of a late 1-0 victory over Santos thanks to an 83rd-minute finish from Luis Romo. Costa Rican attacker Joel Campbell received a red card in the second half and will be unavailable for the club's trip to Guadalajara.

