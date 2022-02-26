Skip to main content

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Puebla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guadalajara looks to end a two-game losing streak as it takes on Puebla.

Third-place Puebla (14 points) is set to face 10th-place Guadalajara (seven points) on Saturday in a Liga MX contest.

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Puebla Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live stream the Guadalajara vs. Puebla game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Puebla is off to a strong start to the Clausura, with four wins and two draws. It's the only team without a loss.

The team is coming off of a 1-0 win over Monterrey, with Diego de Buen scoring an early goal in the third minute to get the scoring going. Puebla's Gustavo Ferrareis was red-carded early in the second half.

Guadalajara started the Clausura well, but the team has now lost two in a row, falling 3-1 to Tigres and then 2-1 to Leon last week, with Cristian Calderon tying the match at one goal each in the 81st minute before Leon managed to go back ahead in stoppage time.

These teams last met in the Apertura playoff, with Puebla advancing on penality kicks after a match that ended in a 2-2 draw. Guadalajara led twice in the match, but Puebla equalized both times, including an 89th-minute goal from Lucas Maia.

Regional restrictions may apply.

