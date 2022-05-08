Skip to main content

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guadalajara hosts Pumas UNAM in the Liguilla play-in round on Sunday in Liga MX action.

Following a slow start to the Clausura tournament, which led to the firing of then head coach Marcelo Michel Leaño, Guadalajara takes a four-match winning streak into the Liguilla play-in round on Sunday, where it will face 11th-place Pumas UNAM, who is coming off of its CONCACAF Champions League final defeat to Seattle Sounders, at Omnilife Stadium. The one-off matchup will decide which of the two clubs advances to the Liguilla.

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Universo

Live Stream Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Chivas finished the Liga MX regular season with 26 points which left the club in sixth place, level on points with fourth and fifth places América and Puebla, as well as seventh-place Monterrey, with goal difference being the final tiebreaker that decided the standings.

El Rebaño Sagrado's four-win run began with a 1-0 finish over Cruz Azul on April 16, which was followed by wins over Tijuana (2-1), Pumas itself on the second-to-last matchday of the campaign (3-1) and Necaxa in the club's most recent outing (1-0). Midfielder Jesús Angulo scored two goals in the four-match span, with no other player scoring more than one.

Chivas faces Pumas, who is coming off of a painful loss in the CONCACAF Champions League final, which led to the first-ever MLS club winning the international tournament, Seattle Sounders.

