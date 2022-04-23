Skip to main content

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guadalajara faces Pumas UNAM at Omnilife Stadium in the penultimate match of the Liga MX Clausura tournament on Saturday.

Guadalajara and Pumas UNAM currently find themselves in the thick of the Liguilla play-in race. The hosts, Chivas, are in ninth place with 20 points and coming off of back-to-back wins in league action while Pumas is in 11th place with 19 points. 13th- and 14th-place León and Mazatlán are the first two out of the play-in and are tied with 18 points. A misstep for any of the two team's on Saturday at Omnilife Stadium could deal a huge blow to their postseason hopes.

Guadalajara has grinded out two wins in a row in its last two Liga MX outings with the first being a 1-0 away defeat of Cruz Azul thanks to a 58th-minute strike from Cristian Claderón. That victory was followed up by the slim 2-1 finish against Tijuana at home, where Jesús Angulo and Pavel Pérez Hernández got on the scoresheet to secure all three points for Chivas.

Pumas, meanwhile, will look to bounce back from its 2-0 loss to Atlético San Luis on Wednesday as the club from Mexico City must get back to winning ways if it hopes to hold on to its Liguilla play-in spot in the Liga MX standings.

If the last two matches don't change the order in the table as it currently stands, Chivas would face eternal-rival América in the play-in while Pumas would go against reigning champion Atlas for a spot in the Liguilla.

