How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Querétaro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guadalajara faced Querétaro on Saturday, with both clubs coming off losses in their last Liga MX matches.

Guadalajara (three points) takes on Querétaro (one point) on Saturday in a Liga MX Clausura contest between a pair of teams that are looking to get moving in the right direction.

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Querétaro Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 5:55 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Querétaro was 17th in the Apertura and ended on a three-game losing streak, The team opened the Clausura with a 0-0 draw against Monterrey, then lost 3-1 to UNAM last week. Querétaro took an early lead on an Angel Sepulveda goal but was unable to do anything else offensively over the rest of the contest.

Guadalajara finished 10th in the Apertura, then lost on penalty kicks to Puebla in the team's first playoff game. In the Clausura, the team got a 3-0 win over Mazatlan in its first game, but fell 2-1 to Pachuca last week, with Angel Zaldivar scoring the team's only goal of the contest. An own goal was the difference maker in the game.

When these teams last met in September, Querétaro scored a 1-0 win, with Jonathan Dos Santos scoring the match's only goal. Despite taking 20 shots with 10 of those on target, Guadalajara couldn't manage to score.

