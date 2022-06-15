Guadalajara and Santos Laguna will meet for their final friendly on Wednesday before Liga MX Apertura play begins in July.

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Match Date: June 15, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santos Laguna ended the 2022 Clausura in 14th place with five wins, five draws and seven losses. Guadalajara ended the season in sixth place with seven wins, five draws and five losses. The sixth place finish for Guadalajara earned the club the opportunity to play in the knockout stage, but it lost three to two in the aggregate score to Atlas, the eventual champion.

Santos Laguna was playing in the CONCACAF Champions League and made it to the round of 16, but was knocked out by Montréal with an aggregate score of 3-1. Santos Laguna has added Javier Correa back to the roster after spending some time with Racing Club and Atlas. He originally joined Santos Laguna in 2019.

Guadalajara has added Josecarlos van Rankin to the roster after a short stint with the Portland Timbers.

The Chivas will open their season against Juárez, who finished last in the Clausura season. Santos Laguna will open the season up against Monterrey, who finished in seventh.

