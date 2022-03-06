Guadalajara and Santos Laguna are three spots apart in the Liga MX standings, but currently have the same amount of points, eight, thanks to identical 2W-2D-4L records. Five teams are actually tied on eight points in the standings, with goal difference being what separates them.

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna on Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KUTU-Tulsa, OK)

Live Stream Guadalajara vs. Santos Laguna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The last time these two clubs faced off was in the Apertura 2021 tournament, where Santos hosted Guadalajara to a goalless draw.

Guadalajara is suffering a poor run of form at the moment, having lost three and drawn once in its last four Liga MX matches. The team is coming off of a 2-2 draw away at Atlético San Luis thanks to goals from Fernando Beltrán and Jesús Angulo.

Guadalajara will be without its most dynamic player (and leading goalscorer) Alexis Vega due to him being suspended for the next two matches after insulting a ref in a recent match. José Juan Macías could be given the duty of replacing Vega in what could become the ex-Getafe man's first start with the club since returning from his stint in Europe.

Santos Laguna, meanwhile, is enjoying its best run of form this season with two victories in its last two matches, first, away 2-1 at Cruz Azul and more recently 3-2 at home against Pumas.

