How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Tijuana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tijuana needs a win against Guadalajara on Tuesday to get into a playoff position in the Liga MX standings.

Guadalajara and Tijuana will meet on Tuesday evening for Matchday 15 in Liga MX play. Tijuana is in 15th place in the standings with 16 points. Guadalajara is currently sitting in 11th place with 17 points. Since only one point separates the two teams, this game holds high stakes as the end of the season quickly approaches. 

How to Watch Guadalajara vs. Tijuana Today:

Match Date: April 19, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Universo

Live Stream Guadalajara vs. Tijuana on fuboTV:

In its last five Liga MX outings, Tijuana has one win, two losses and two draws. Most recently, Tijuana took on Club América in Matchday 14 play and fell 3-1. Joaquín Montecinos scored in the 31st minute for Tijuana to tighten the gap, but the team was unable to close it any further and ultimately walked away without accumulating any points.

Guadalajara has done better in recent games with one win, one loss and three draws. While the team would much rather pick up three points every time out, being able to pick up one point in the draws has been beneficial. In its last match, Guadalajara picked up a 1-0 win over Cruz Azul thanks to Cristian Calderón's goal in the 58th minute. 

A win has the potential to put Tijuana in a playoff position, so fans can expect the team to come out aggressively. 

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Guadalajara vs. Tijuana

TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
