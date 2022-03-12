Atlas is coming off a match that many will not forget when a brawl in the stands broke out between fans and moved down onto the field. The match between Querétaro and Atlas was brought to a halt at the 63’. The score at the time the match was suspended was 1-0 but Querétaro ended up forfeiting the match 3-0. Atlas’ fans are banned for six months from their home matches as a result.

How to Watch Juárez vs. Atlas Saturday:

Match Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Match Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Juárez vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas is currently 4th in Liga MX standings. Atlas needed that win as they were winless in their past four Liga MX matches posting two draws and two losses. Scoring the lone goal in the Querétaro match was Julio Furch in the 29’.

Juárez has not had much better luck during their past five games as they have two draws and three losses. Those matches have been against some of the top teams of the league, but the team will need to find a way to compete with the best for a top spot in standings. With a 1-0 loss to León, 1-1 draw with Puebla, and 3-2 loss to Tigres UNAL who are all in the top five of the league standings, Juárez hopes to use those matches as a way to improve as the season progresses. Juárez looks to have the offensive fire-power of Diego Rolán, Alejandro Arribas and Fernando Arce Jr. bring them a much needed victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.