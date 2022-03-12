Skip to main content

How to Watch Juárez vs. Atlas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlas returns to play after a fan brawl broke out last week to suspend the match.

Atlas is coming off a match that many will not forget when a brawl in the stands broke out between fans and moved down onto the field. The match between Querétaro and Atlas was brought to a halt at the 63’. The score at the time the match was suspended was 1-0 but Querétaro ended up forfeiting the match 3-0. Atlas’ fans are banned for six months from their home matches as a result.

How to Watch Juárez vs. Atlas Saturday:

Match Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Match Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Juárez vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas is currently 4th in Liga MX standings. Atlas needed that win as they were winless in their past four Liga MX matches posting two draws and two losses. Scoring the lone goal in the Querétaro match was Julio Furch in the 29’.

Juárez has not had much better luck during their past five games as they have two draws and three losses. Those matches have been against some of the top teams of the league, but the team will need to find a way to compete with the best for a top spot in standings. With a 1-0 loss to León, 1-1 draw with Puebla, and 3-2 loss to Tigres UNAL who are all in the top five of the league standings, Juárez hopes to use those matches as a way to improve as the season progresses.  Juárez looks to have the offensive fire-power of Diego Rolán, Alejandro Arribas and Fernando Arce Jr. bring them a much needed victory. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Juárez vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Mazatlán

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Peru Venezuela Soccer
Liga MX

How to Watch Juárez vs. Atlas

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) shoots the ball as Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor (32) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Mar 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) hugs Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams after defeating the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers won 124-116. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
USATSI_17852208
NBA

How to Watch Wizards at Lakers

By Adam Childs15 minutes ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Mar 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck as Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce (22) defends in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Vancouver Canucks left wing Juho Lammikko (91) celebrates his goal with defenseman Luke Schenn (2) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during the second period against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
USATSI_17863461
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Canucks

By Adam Childs45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy