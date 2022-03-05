Olímpico Benito Juárez Stadium will play host to this Liga MX Matchday 9 duel between Juárez and León on Friday.

León is currently in fifth place in the Liga MX standings thanks to a three-match undefeated streak taking the team up to 12 points in eight matches. The home team Juárez, on the other hand, is currently on a four-match winless skid which has the team 12th place on eight points, but with a game in hand.

How to Watch Juárez vs. León Friday:

Match Date: March 4, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Juárez vs. León on fuboTV

The team coached by Ariel Holán hosted Monterrey in a midweek matchup that ended in a 0-0 draw. León maintained 61% of the possession but were unable to turn any of the team's five shots on target into goals. There's an old soccer proverb that says when you don't score, you get scored on, and Monterrey had the chance to do just that with a late, second-half penalty kick, but heroics from goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota saved the home side from a tough loss. Cota was later named to the team of the matchday by Liga MX.

Juárez meanwhile, visited Puebla midweek and held the undefeated team to a 1-1 draw. Fernando Arce scored the lone goal for the visitors.

The last time these two teams met was last season in the Apertura 2021 tournament when Juárez won 1-0 in their visit to León. Jeffersin Intriago scored the only goal of the match.

