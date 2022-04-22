Juárez looks to battle its way out of last place in the table on Friday when it takes on Mazatlán FC.

Juárez has been struggling this year and comes into Friday's match just 3-2-10 on the season.

How to Watch Juárez vs. Mazatlán FC Today:

Match Date: April 22, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 a.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream the Juárez vs. Mazatlán FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juárez currently sits in last place in the table with 11 points, four back of Mazatlán FC. While it can't catch Mazatlán FC with a win on Friday, it can close to within a point and put some pressure on it.

It will have to play much better for that to happen, though, as it has won just once since beating Atlético San Luis 1-0 back on Jan. 20.

Mazatlán FC will look to stay ahead of Juárez and win its third straight match.

Mazatlán FC is coming off a 1-0 win against Santos on Tuesday. The win was its second in a row after beating Atlas 2-1 last Thursday.

It is just its second two-match winning streak of the year, but it has yet to get a third straight.

Friday, it will look to change that trend and pick up that elusive third straight win and keep Juárez at the bottom of the table.

Regional restrictions may apply.