Skip to main content

How to Watch Juárez vs. Mazatlán FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Juárez looks to battle its way out of last place in the table on Friday when it takes on Mazatlán FC.

Juárez has been struggling this year and comes into Friday's match just 3-2-10 on the season.

How to Watch Juárez vs. Mazatlán FC Today:

Match Date: April 22, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 a.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream the Juárez vs. Mazatlán FC match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juárez currently sits in last place in the table with 11 points, four back of Mazatlán FC. While it can't catch Mazatlán FC with a win on Friday, it can close to within a point and put some pressure on it.

It will have to play much better for that to happen, though, as it has won just once since beating Atlético San Luis 1-0 back on Jan. 20.

Mazatlán FC will look to stay ahead of Juárez and win its third straight match.

Mazatlán FC is coming off a 1-0 win against Santos on Tuesday. The win was its second in a row after beating Atlas 2-1 last Thursday.

It is just its second two-match winning streak of the year, but it has yet to get a third straight.

Friday, it will look to change that trend and pick up that elusive third straight win and keep Juárez at the bottom of the table.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Juárez vs. Mazatlán FC

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1008532136h
Liga MX

How to Watch Juárez vs. Mazatlán FC

By Adam Childs37 seconds ago
USATSI_18133263
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Pelicans, Game 3

By Kristofer Habbas15 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
USATSI_18127942
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Diamondbacks

By Evan Massey15 minutes ago
USATSI_18130354
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Mariners

By Ben Macaluso15 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) react after Marsh slides safely into third base on a play during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his RBI double in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) react after Marsh slides safely into third base on a play during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy