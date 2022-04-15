Skip to main content

How to Watch Juárez vs. Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Juárez hosts league-leader Pachuca in Liga MX Clausura action on Friday at Olímpico Benito Juárez Stadium.

In a matchup that spans the entirety of the Clausura tournament standings, first-place Pachuca travels to Ciudad Juárez to face current last-place side Juárez in matchday 14 action. Ricardo Ferretti's squad will be looking for just its third win this season while Los Tuzos have suffered just one loss in their last nine league matches.

How to Watch Juárez vs. Pachuca Today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Juárez vs. Pachuca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pachuca is currently level on points with second-place club Tigres at 29, but ahead of the club from Monterrey due to goal difference (plus-12 to Tigres' plus-11). Los Tuzos are coming off of a scoreless draw at home against Tijuana last Monday and will be looking to get back to winning ways when the club travels to Juárez on Matchday 14.

Pachuca is currently second in the league in goals scored (only behind Tigres) with 24 so far after 13 matches, thanks in large part to Argentine striker Nicolás Ibáñez, who has a team-leading eight goals in the Clausura tournament.

Juárez, meanwhile, is coming off of six straight losses in Liga MX action, with the most recent defeat being a 3-0 loss at Club América exactly one week ago.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Juárez vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0047858288h
Liga MX

How to Watch Juárez vs. Pachuca

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with Colorado Rockies third base coach Stu Cole (39) after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Apr 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with Colorado Rockies third base coach Stu Cole (39) after the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
USATSI_18089193
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Mariners

By Matthew Beighle16 minutes ago
imago1009937946h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. América

By Christine Brown16 minutes ago
Soccer

Necaxa vs. Atletico San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso46 minutes ago
USATSI_5349656
College Baseball

How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Fresno State in College Baseball

By Alex Barth46 minutes ago
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Portland at Gonzaga in College Baseball

By Alex Barth46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy