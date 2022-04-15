In a matchup that spans the entirety of the Clausura tournament standings, first-place Pachuca travels to Ciudad Juárez to face current last-place side Juárez in matchday 14 action. Ricardo Ferretti's squad will be looking for just its third win this season while Los Tuzos have suffered just one loss in their last nine league matches.

How to Watch Juárez vs. Pachuca Today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 2

Pachuca is currently level on points with second-place club Tigres at 29, but ahead of the club from Monterrey due to goal difference (plus-12 to Tigres' plus-11). Los Tuzos are coming off of a scoreless draw at home against Tijuana last Monday and will be looking to get back to winning ways when the club travels to Juárez on Matchday 14.

Pachuca is currently second in the league in goals scored (only behind Tigres) with 24 so far after 13 matches, thanks in large part to Argentine striker Nicolás Ibáñez, who has a team-leading eight goals in the Clausura tournament.

Juárez, meanwhile, is coming off of six straight losses in Liga MX action, with the most recent defeat being a 3-0 loss at Club América exactly one week ago.

