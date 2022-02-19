Skip to main content

How to Watch Juárez vs. Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Last-place Santos Laguna will have a chance to get out of the final place in the standings when it takes on Juarez on Friday night.

Things couldn't be worse for Santos Laguna at the moment, with the club sitting last on the Liga MX table with one measly point through five matches and a league-worst negative-five goal differential.

How to Watch Juárez vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Game Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live stream the Juárez vs. Santos Laguna game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It will hope that it can break its four-game losing streak against domestic competition tonight when it takes on Juarez. We say domestic competition because Santos Laguna is coming off of a win, defeating Montreal in CONCACAF Champions League competition 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to an 88th-minute goal from Alberto Ocejo.

Juarez, meanwhile, sits ninth on the table with six points in four matches courtesy of a 2-2-0 record and a negative-one goal differential. 

It is also coming off of a defeat in domestic competition, falling 3-1 against Guadalajara on Feb. 9 despite a seventh-minute goal from Fernando David Arce. Considering Juarez finished the Apertura with the third-fewest points in Liga MX (16), it must be somewhat pleased to have gotten off to a better start in the Clausura.

To find out if Santos Laguna can continue its winning ways or if Juarez can bounce back from an ugly defeat, tune to TUDNxtra 2 at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

