How to Watch Juárez vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

One of the hottest clubs in Liga MX, Tigres UANL, returns to action on Friday night, taking on Juarez.

Coming into tonight's Liga MX showdown, Tigres UANL has won four games in a row and sits fourth on the table with 13 points, product of a 4-1-1 record and a plus-three goal differential, making it one of the hottest teams in Mexico.

How to Watch Juárez vs. Tigres UANL today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Its most recent matchup was a 2-1 victory over San Luis in which Carlos Gonzalez and French international striker, Andre-Pierre Gignac, were the two goal scorers. In 240 appearances for Tigres, Gignac has 136 goals, with the Frenchman standing as one of the most prolific players in Liga MX history.

Juarez, meanwhile, enters Friday night sitting 10th on the table with seven points in five matches and a negative-one goal differential. Its most recent showing was an uneventful 0-0 draw against Santos Laguna, the worst club in the top Mexican division this season.

Either way, anything can happen in soccer, particularly in Liga MX. So to catch the action tonight and find out if Juarez can upset Tigres UANL, tune to TUDNxtra 2 at 9:45 p.m. ET.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Juárez vs. Tigres UANL

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
9:45
PM/ET
