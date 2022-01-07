Skip to main content

How to Watch Juárez vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Juarez takes on Necaxa in the first match for both teams in the Liga MX Clausura.

The Liga MX Clausura begins this week, with Juarez taking on Necaxa in the first match for both teams. This is the second half of the 2021-22 Liga MX season, with Atlas winning the first half of the season over Leon.

How to Watch Juárez vs. Necaxa Today:

Match Date: Jan. 7, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Juárez vs. Necaxa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first half of the season — the Apertura — saw both teams struggle, with Necaxa finishing 14th with 20 points and Juarez 16th with 16 points.

These teams last met in August, with Necaxa winning 1-0. Luis Garcia Banuelos scored the only goal of the match. It wasn't much of an offensive game, with Necaxa taking nine shots, with four on target, while Juarez took 11 shots, with just two on target.

During the first half of this campaign, Necaxa had a minus-six goal differential, with Alejandro Zendejas leading the team with six goals. It lost 3-0 to Leon in its most recent match in November.

Juarez lost its most recent match as well, falling 3-0 to Tigres UANL. The team had a goal differential of minus-11 on the season, with Gabriel Fernandez leading the team in goals with three.

