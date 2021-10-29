Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Juárez vs. Puebla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams in the thick of the Liga MX playoff hunt meet Friday night when Juárez and Puebla face off.
    Author:

    Puebla will take on Juárez on Friday night in a Liga MX showdown.

    How to Watch Juárez vs. Puebla Today:

    Match Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 2

    Live Stream Juárez vs. Puebla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Puebla currently sits 10th in the Liga MX league table with 18 points. With 12 teams making the postseason, Puebla is clinging to one of the final spots, but Juárez—currently 16th in the league table with 16 points—would jump past Puebla with a win Friday.

    Puebla has a minus-three goal differential on the season, scoring 13 times while allowing 16 goals. Christian Tabó leads the team with three goals.

    Juárez is at minus-six in goal differential, with 14 goals scored and 20 allowed. Gabriel Fernández leads the team with three.

    Juárez has recorded a draw in two of its last three matches, most recently a 1–1 tie with Pachuca on Sunday. All four of the team's wins in the Apertura season of Liga MX have come in its last eight matches. Can it keep up that momentum?

    These teams last faced off against each other in February, with Puebla winning 4–0 in that match.

