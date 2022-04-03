How to Watch Juarez vs. Pumas

Skip to main content

How to Watch Liga MX: Juarez vs. Pumas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Juarez goes for its second straight win on Saturday when it hits the pitch against Pumas.

Juarez is looking to climb out of last place in the Liga MX table. It is currently tied with Mazatlan FC for the last spot with just eight points.

How to watch Liga MX: Juarez vs. Pumas today:

Game Date: April 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (WUVG-Atlanta)

Watch the Liga MX: Juarez vs. Pumas game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juarez is 2-7-2 and has lost four straight games. It had a good start to the year winning two of its first three games but has now gone eight straight without a win.

It has been a tough stretch, but it still has time to climb up the table if it can get on a roll.

Saturday, it hopes that starts with a win against a Pumas team that is just four points up on it in the table.

Pumas heads into the match coming off a 1-1 draw with Mazatlan last Saturday. It was the sixth straight Liga MX game that it has either lost or played to a draw. 

It does have wins in the CONCACAF Champions League during this stretch, but it has struggled to get wins in league play.

Saturday, Pumas will look to finally snap that streak and send Juarez home with another loss.

