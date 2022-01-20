León and Atlas continue their Clausura campaign on Wednesday night in an early Liga MX battle.

Both León and Atlas have played just one Liga MX match so far in the Clausura campaign and both had opposite results.

How to Watch León vs. Atlas Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream the León vs. Atlas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

León earned one point in its Clausura opener, drawing (1-1) with Club Tijuana on Jan. 15 behind a goal by Victor Davila (23').

Meanwhile, Atlas earned a full three points in its Clausura debut, defeating San Luis 1-0 on Jan. 15 thanks to a 64th-minute own goal by Ramon Juarez Del Castillo.

This match is incredibly appealing to soccer fans because León and Atlas were the two finalists for the Apertura campaign, one that Atlas won in penalties in the second leg.

It was an amazing final, making Wednesday's rematch between the two big-time Mexican clubs a must-see match for anyone interested in Liga MX.

This will be their 23rd overall meeting. León has celebrated a victory on 13 occasions so far, while Atlas has triumphed five times.

You won't want to miss this budding rivalry between León and Atlas that will no doubt be a nail-biter.