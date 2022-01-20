Skip to main content

How to Watch León vs. Atlas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

León and Atlas continue their Clausura campaign on Wednesday night in an early Liga MX battle.

Both León and Atlas have played just one Liga MX match so far in the Clausura campaign and both had opposite results. 

How to Watch León vs. Atlas Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream the León vs. Atlas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

León earned one point in its Clausura opener, drawing (1-1) with Club Tijuana on Jan. 15 behind a goal by Victor Davila (23').

Meanwhile, Atlas earned a full three points in its Clausura debut, defeating San Luis 1-0 on Jan. 15 thanks to a 64th-minute own goal by Ramon Juarez Del Castillo. 

This match is incredibly appealing to soccer fans because León and Atlas were the two finalists for the Apertura campaign, one that Atlas won in penalties in the second leg.

It was an amazing final, making Wednesday's rematch between the two big-time Mexican clubs a must-see match for anyone interested in Liga MX.

This will be their 23rd overall meeting. León has celebrated a victory on 13 occasions so far, while Atlas has triumphed five times.

You won't want to miss this budding rivalry between León and Atlas that will no doubt be a nail-biter. 

How To Watch

January
19
2022

León vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks the ball on Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts after a call in the second half of a 107-102 loss to Cleveland on Saturday at Paycom Center. thunder1
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
leon
Liga MX

How to Watch León vs. Atlas

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) drives the ball to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Iowa vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) drives to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the second half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Sam Sessoms (3) drives the ball to the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Rutgers vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy