How to Watch León vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cruz Azul will look to continue its strong start to the Liga MX Clausura campaign Monday when it takes on a solid León side.

It's time for everyone's favorite sports tradition, Monday night fútbol, as Cruz Azul takes on León to close out Matchday 4 in Liga MX.

How to Watch León vs. Cruz Azul today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Watch León vs. Cruz Azul online with fuboTV:

Cruz Azul has gotten off to a great start in the Clausura campaign, securing seven points over three matches, winning twice and drawing once thus far without tasting defeat.

They opened the season with a 2–0 victory over Club Tijuana with goals by Carlos Alberto Rodríguez (43') and Rafael Baca (66') before defeating Juárez 1–0 the week after, with Rodríguez scoring once again, netting a shot in the fifth minute that would end up deciding the game. Most recently, they drew 2–2 in a chaotic matchup against Monterrey that saw players from both sides get red cards.

Santiago Giménez will be suspended for tonight's game against León due to that red card.

León, meanwhile, has also gone undefeated through the first three matches of the season, though they have drawn twice and won just once, defeating Pachuca 2–1 on Jan. 22 thanks to goals by Andrés Mosquera Guardia (2') and Victor Dávila (58').

What a match to close out the week in Liga MX between two undefeated teams looking to continue their perfect start to the Clausura. Tune to TUDNxtra 1 at 9:45 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

León vs. Cruz Azul

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV

Liga MX

How to Watch León vs. Cruz Azul

