How to Watch León vs. Guadalajara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Leon and Guadalajara face off on Saturday night in what should be an explosive Liga MX matchup.

Entering today's matchup, Leon sits 13th in the Liga MX standings, just one spot behind the 12 teams who qualify for the postseason and although it is still early on in the Clausura campaign, that'll make Leon even hungrier for a result today.

How to Watch León vs. Guadalajara Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream the León vs. Guadalajara game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Leon has five points through five matches and a negative-one goal differential, as well as a 1-2-2 overall record. The club is coming off of back-to-back defeats, too, most recently falling 2-1 against Pumas UNAM despite a 20th-minute goal by Santiago Colombatto. Even worse for Leon is the fact that in the 50th minute, its own Federico Martinez got a red card, making him unavailable for today's matchup against Guadalajara.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, is doing slightly better, boasting seven points through five matches, a 2-2-1 record and a plus-two goal differential. Its most recent result was also a defeat, however, as the club suffered a 3-1 setback against Tigres UANL with a 73rd-minute goal by Roberto Alvarado marking its only score.

To tune into what should be a hotly-contested Liga MX matchup, tune to TUDNxtra 1 at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

