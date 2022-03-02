León is looking to make a push towards the top of the Liga MX standings when it plays Monterrey on Tuesday.

León has had a good start to the Clausura session. It has won three of its last five matches and had two losses. The team's last Liga MX match was a 1-0 victory over Necaxa, with Victor Dávila scoring the lone goal on a 33’ penalty kick.

León is also playing in the CONCACAF Champions League and has a quarterfinal matchup with the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday.

How to Watch León vs. Monterrey Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Monterrey has not had the same success as of late, but did take fifth place in the Club World Cup last month with a 3-1 victory over Al Jazira. The team was able to get the scoring started early and did not let up.

Monterrey was able to score four minutes into the match with an own goal by Al Jazira. Seven minutes later Rogelio Funes Mori scored the team's second goal. At the 25’ mark, César Montes joined the scoring to get the team to a 3-0 lead. Monterrey then gave up their only goal of the match in the first minute of injury time.

Monterrey has had some success lately and looks to continue its success from the Club World Cup.

