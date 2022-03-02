Skip to main content

How to Watch León vs. Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

León is looking to make a push towards the top of the Liga MX standings when it plays Monterrey on Tuesday.

León has had a good start to the Clausura session. It has won three of its last five matches and had two losses. The team's last Liga MX match was a 1-0 victory over Necaxa, with Victor Dávila scoring the lone goal on a 33’ penalty kick. 

León is also playing in the CONCACAF Champions League and has a quarterfinal matchup with the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday.

How to Watch León vs. Monterrey Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live stream the León vs. Monterrey game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monterrey has not had the same success as of late, but did take fifth place in the Club World Cup last month with a 3-1 victory over Al Jazira. The team was able to get the scoring started early and did not let up. 

Monterrey was able to score four minutes into the match with an own goal by Al Jazira. Seven minutes later Rogelio Funes Mori scored the team's second goal. At the 25’ mark, César Montes joined the scoring to get the team to a 3-0 lead.  Monterrey then gave up their only goal of the match in the first minute of injury time.

Monterrey has had some success lately and looks to continue its success from the Club World Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

León vs. Monterrey

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Necaxa
Liga MX

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Necaxa

By Rafael Urbina
3 minutes ago
leon
Liga MX

How to Watch León vs. Monterrey

By Christine Brown
3 minutes ago
Queretaro
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. Querétaro

By Rafael Urbina
3 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Colorado Avalanche players celebrate a power-play goal scored by right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Islanders vs. Avalanche

By Adam Childs
48 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2019; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Isaiah Wilkins (1) dribbles against Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks guard Da'Shawn Phillip (5) in the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Thomas Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisville at Virginia Tech

By Adam Childs
48 minutes ago
Feb 12, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) looks to shoot as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (left) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue vs. Wisconsin

By Adam Childs
48 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos forward Mladen Armus (33) shoots during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Nevada at Boise State

By Adam Childs
48 minutes ago
Baylor Bears guard Jared Butler (12) drives toward the basket while being guarded by Houston Cougars guard DeJon Jarreau (3) and Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) during the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar via USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cincinnati at Houston

By Matthew Beighle
48 minutes ago
college soccer
Futbol Guatemalteco Primera Division de Ascenso

How to Watch Amatitlán vs. Quiché FC

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy