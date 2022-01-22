Pachuca has started the Liga MX Clausura with two wins and looks for a third when it faces León on Saturday.

Pachuca is one of three Liga MX teams with two wins, no draws and no losses this season. It'll try to stay unbeaten on Saturday against León, which has two draws through two matches.

How to Watch León vs. Pachuca Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

After missing the playoff in the Apertura and winning just four of its 17 matches, Pachuca seems to have found something in the Clausura. The team defeated San Luis 2-0 in its first match, then followed that up with a 2-1 win over Guadalajara, with Victor Guzman scoring a goal for the winning side, while a Guadalajara own goal created the final margin.

As for León, the team finished in third place in the Apertura behind Club America and Atlas, finishing with 29 points. It wound up advancing all the way to the Apertura finals, where the team led 3-2 against the first leg against Atlas, but lost the finals on penalty kicks.

In the Clausura, the team has played a pair of 1-1 matches against Tijuana and Atlas. In the Atlas game, Angel Mena scored the team's only goal on a 22nd minute penalty kick.

When these teams last played in July, Pachuca scored a shocking 4-0 victory, scoring all four goals in the second half. Two of those goals came from Victor Guzman.

