Skip to main content

How to Watch León vs. Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pachuca has started the Liga MX Clausura with two wins and looks for a third when it faces León on Saturday.

Pachuca is one of three Liga MX teams with two wins, no draws and no losses this season. It'll try to stay unbeaten on Saturday against León, which has two draws through two matches.

How to Watch León vs. Pachuca Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live stream the León vs. Pachuca game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After missing the playoff in the Apertura and winning just four of its 17 matches, Pachuca seems to have found something in the Clausura. The team defeated San Luis 2-0 in its first match, then followed that up with a 2-1 win over Guadalajara, with Victor Guzman scoring a goal for the winning side, while a Guadalajara own goal created the final margin.

As for León, the team finished in third place in the Apertura behind Club America and Atlas, finishing with 29 points. It wound up advancing all the way to the Apertura finals, where the team led 3-2 against the first leg against Atlas, but lost the finals on penalty kicks.

In the Clausura, the team has played a pair of 1-1 matches against Tijuana and Atlas. In the Atlas game, Angel Mena scored the team's only goal on a 22nd minute penalty kick.

When these teams last played in July, Pachuca scored a shocking 4-0 victory, scoring all four goals in the second half. Two of those goals came from Victor Guzman.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

León vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
7:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

leon
Liga MX

How to Watch León vs. Pachuca

56 seconds ago
Nov 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Grand Canyon Antelopes forward Taeshon Cherry (35) drives against Wyoming Cowboys guard Hunter Maldonado (24) at GCU Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Ncaa Basketball Wyoming At Grand Canyon University
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Wyoming in Men's College Basketball

15 minutes ago
college hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota in Men's College Hockey

15 minutes ago
pepperdine
College Basketball

How to Watch San Francisco at Pepperdine

15 minutes ago
UMass Minnesota Duluth Hockey
College Hockey

How to Watch UMass vs Northeastern

15 minutes ago
USATSI_17538310
NHL

How to Watch Canadiens at Avalanche

45 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Islanders

45 minutes ago
USATSI_17543945
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Rangers

45 minutes ago
USATSI_17530873
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Devils

45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy