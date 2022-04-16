Skip to main content

How to Watch León vs. Puebla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Puebla looks to strengthen its grip on third place in the Liga MX table with a win against León on Saturday

Puebla currently sits in third place in the Liga MX table but is just one point up on Atlas and two points up on Cruz Azul. It has little wiggle room in the standings but is looking to strengthen that hold with a win on Saturday.

How to watch León vs. Puebla today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Puebla comes into Saturday, though, having not won since February 25th when it beat Guadalajara 3-2. Since that match, Puebla has played to three draws and lost three.

It hasn't cost it third place yet, but it needs to get wins to stay near the top of the table.

León will be looking to extend Puebla's winless streak instead. It will have to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to Atletica San Luis last Saturday, though, to do it.

The loss last week snapped a three-match unbeaten streak that included a 2-1 win against Mazatlan FC on March 20th.

The streak has them in a tie with Monterrey for sixth place, a point up on Toluca. It is also within striking distance of the Cruz Azul who is just two points up.

León can really make a move in the table if it can pull off a win on Saturday but could also take a tumble with a loss because of the logjam of teams in the middle of the standings.

