How to Watch León vs. Querétaro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Querétaro will try to move up in the standings with a win over León on Sunday.

In this Matchday 12 of the Clausura Liga MX, both teams are looking to move up in the standings.

How to Watch León vs. Querétaro Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

In Querétaro’s latest match, the club won 2-1 over San Luis. Following a scoreless first half, Ángel Sepúlveda scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute. San Luis did not wait to tie the match, as the club earned a penalty kick for themselves at the 67th minute, which was capitalized upon. However, Leonardo Sequeira was able to score the winning goal 10 minutes later. In the past five matches Querétaro has one win, two losses and two draws.

León is coming off of a 2-1 victory over Mazatlán with first half goals by Santiago Colombatto and Santiago Ormeño. The club was also competing in the CONCACAF Champions League where it was knocked out by the Seattle Sounders in the quarterfinals. León has won three of its last five Liga MX matches.

The two clubs previously met on Aug. 5, where Club León won 1-0 with a goal from Elías Hernández in the 28th minute. 

