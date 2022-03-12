A battle between two of the top Liga MX teams should make for an exciting match when Leon and Tigres.

Tigres and León are chasing Puebla and Pachuca who are at the top of the league.

How to Watch León vs. Tigres UANL Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KLDO - Laredo)

Live Stream León vs. Tigres UANL on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigres were on a five-game win streak until its 2-2 draw with Cruz Azul last week. The club was in control of the match with a two-goal lead after the 30th minute. André-Pierre Gignac (11’) and Juan Pablo Vigón 30’ scored for Tigres, but later gave up both goals in injury time; the fist at (45+4') and the second at the 92nd minute. Tigres look to get back to their winning ways against a strong León club.

León has won three of its last four Liga MX matches. Club León is also playing in the CONCACAF Champions League tournament where it just lost to the Seattle Sounders 3-0. The team was able to possess the ball but failed to create scoring opportunities with only three shots and one on target.

After traveling back from Seattle, León will host Tigres UNAL and will play them again on Thursday for the second leg.

