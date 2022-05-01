Toluca travels to face León on Sunday in the final matchday of the Liga MX Clausura regular season.

León is currently in 11th place in the Liga MX standings with just one match left in the Clausura regular season. That match is against Toluca, who is in 14th place in the standings and must win in order to have a chance at advancing to the Liguilla play-in round after the regular season is over.

How to Watch León vs. Toluca Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream León vs. Toluca on fuboTV:

León is winless in its last five outings in Liga MX action, with its last win being a 2-1 finish over Mazatlán on March 20 thanks to goals from Santiago Colombatto and Santiago Ormeño.

La Fiera's most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against Santos Laguna last Sunday with Ángel Mena scoring the club's only goal in the match.

Toluca, meanwhile, is coming off of three straight losses in Clausura regular season action, with the club also winless in its last five attempts in Liga MX.

Toluca's last win was a 2-1 defeat of Puebla on April 3 thanks to finishes from Kevin Castañeda and Valber Huerta, both in the first half.

León and Toluca face each other on Sunday at Estadio León with both clubs having one last shot at advancing to the Liguilla play-in round at the end of the Clausura tournament.

