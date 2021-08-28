How to Watch León vs. América

August 28, 2021
How to Watch León vs. Club América: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top two teams in Liga MX go head-to-head as León hosts Club América.
Author:

The top two teams in Liga MX will battle Saturday as León and Club América face off. Club América sits atop the standings with 16 points, ahead of second-place León with 13 points.

How to Watch

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio León, León, Mexico

TV: TUDNxtra 2

You can live stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club América is riding a six-match winning streak across all competitions since they drew 0-0 at Querétaro in the first week of the Liga MX season. The streak almost ended last week against Tijuana before goals from Sebastián Córdova and Renato Ibarra in extra time broke a scoreless tie.

León have also gone unbeaten in six matches across all competitions since they suffered a 4-0 defeat at Pachuca to start the season. The defending Liga MX Apertura champions had won five matches in a row before a 1-1 tie against Santos Laguna last weekend.

How To Watch

August
28
2021

León vs. América

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
