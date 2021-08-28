How to Watch León vs. América

The top two teams in Liga MX go head-to-head as León hosts Club América.

The top two teams in Liga MX will battle Saturday as León and Club América face off. Club América sits atop the standings with 16 points, ahead of second-place León with 13 points.

How to Watch

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio León, León, Mexico

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Club América is riding a six-match winning streak across all competitions since they drew 0-0 at Querétaro in the first week of the Liga MX season. The streak almost ended last week against Tijuana before goals from Sebastián Córdova and Renato Ibarra in extra time broke a scoreless tie.

León have also gone unbeaten in six matches across all competitions since they suffered a 4-0 defeat at Pachuca to start the season. The defending Liga MX Apertura champions had won five matches in a row before a 1-1 tie against Santos Laguna last weekend.

