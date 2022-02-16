How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. América

Mazatlán FC and América will compete to climb in the league standings Wednesday in this Liga MX matchup.

Club América and Mazatlán are finally playing their game that was originally scheduled for mid-January. Both teams are towards the bottom of the Liga MX standings and the points from the match could be crucial moving forward.

Match Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Match Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Club América is 13th in the standings with four points, but they have only played four games so far this season. They are coming off a 3-2 victory against Santos Laguna.

Diego Valdes Contreras (13’), Salvador Reyes Chavez (45+1’) and Bruno Valdez (57’, penalty) all scored in the match while Guillermo Ochoa defended the goal. The first goal given up by Club América was an own goal by Bruno Valdez (10’). Their next match will be against Pachuca on Sunday.

Mazatlán is coming off a 2-0 victory against Club Tijuana after losing their previous five matches. The goals in the victory were scored by Nicolas Benedetti (43') and Robero Meraz (88’). Nicolas Vikonis was in goal to see 10 shots with only two on target.

Their next match will be against Queretaro on Saturday.

