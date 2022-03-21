This Liga MX matchup between Mazatlán and León on Sunday should be a close and competitive match.

Mazatlán is currently in last place with seven points in Liga MX play. It will take on León on Sunday who is sitting in seventh place with 15 points.

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. León Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 10:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Mazatlán FC vs. León on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mazatlán's last five games certainly have not gone how the club would have liked. The team is 1-3-1 in its last five games. Most recently, Mazatlán dropped a game to Monterrey 2-1. Monterrey was able to go into the locker room at halftime with a 2-0 lead over Mazatlán. Despite a strong second half and a fight to get back in the game with a goal at the 72th minute from Miguel Sansores, Mazatlán was not able to even the score.

León is currently sitting in seventh in Liga MX standings with 15 points. In its last five Liga MX games, León has a record of 3-1-1. Most recently, León played to a 1-1 draw in leg 2 of Concacaf Champions League play against the Seattle Sounders. Fidel Ambriz was able to even the score in extra time in the second half to give the team a draw.

The last time these two teams played each other León came out on top with a 1-0 win, so it should be a competitive game.

Regional restrictions may apply.