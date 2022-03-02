After seven matches in league play, Mazatlán FC and Necaxa have had nearly identical starts to their season. Mazatlán is currently 15th in the standings with six points and a 2-0-5 record. Necaxa is 13th with seven points and a 2-1-4 record.

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Necaxa Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 5

Live Stream Mazatlán FC vs. Necaxa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mazatlán's two victories so far this season have come as the home team, while Necaxa's two wins have been as the away team. One could say that both teams have a good shot at coming away from Mazatlán Stadium today with all three points in hand.

Beñat San José's Mazatlán will look to tighten up on defense as it currently is the team with the most goals scored against in the league with 15. It is coming off of a 3-1 away loss to Pachuca where midfielder Iván Moreno scored the lone goal for San José's men. Midfielder Nicolás Benedetti has led the midfield for the club this season with his two goals and one assist so far.

Necaxa isn't too far behind in the goals against category, having received 13 so far in seven matches this season. They are coming off of a 1-0 loss to León on Saturday. Look for Uruguayan forward Rodrigo Aguirre to play a big role in attack for Necaxa, as he is the team's leading scorer with three so far on the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.