How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With only three matches remaining in the season, Mazatlán and Santos Laguna are both seeking points on Tuesday.

Mazatlán and Santos Laguna will meet on Tuesday in Matchday 15 play. With the season coming to a close, both teams will be trying to move up in the standings any way they can. Mazatlán is almost at the bottom of the Liga MX standings at 17 out of 18 teams and has 12 points. Santos Laguna sits in 14th place with 16 points. 

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Match Date: April 19, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 3

Live Stream Mazatlán FC vs. Santos Laguna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five Liga MX matchups, Mazatlán has only won one game, lost two and tied two. Its most recent game was a 2-1 win over Atlas on Thursday. Gonzalo Sosa scored both goals for Mazatlán, allowing the team to go into the locker room with a comfortable lead at halftime. Julio Furch scored on a penalty kick for Atlas in the 51st minute, but Mazatlán was able to hold Atlas off for the remainder of the game and took the victory.

Santos Laguna has picked up eight points in its last five Liga MX matches with two wins, two draws and one loss. In its last outing, Santos Laguna walked away from its game with Querétaro tied at one. Félix Torres scored first for Querétaro. Santos Laguna was finally able to tie it up, before time expired with a goal from Jordan Carrillo. 

