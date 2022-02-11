How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Tijuana

Mazatlan FC will be taking on Tijuana in a Liga MX match today.

Mazatlan has had the advantage in a number of the matches against Tijuana. In the last three matches, Mazatlan has come away with two wins and a draw.

How to Watch Mazatlan FC vs Tijuana San Martín Today

Meet Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Meet Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

You can stream the Mazatlan FC vs Tijuana match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This match is projected to have under 2.5 goals scored between both clubs. Each team will be playing at full strength and neither will have anybody on the injury reports.

The last meeting for both of these clubs happened in September of 2021 and ended in a draw. Before that, Mazatlan had beaten Tijuana 3-2.

What works in the favor of Tijuana is Mazatlan has lost three straight Liga MX games to start the year. Tijuana could capitalize off of that and beat Mazatlan for the first time in a long time.

This will be a very intriguing Liga MX matchup between two clubs that need a win sooner rather than later. Even though Tijuana has two losses, it also has a win and a draw.

Tune into TUDN tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.