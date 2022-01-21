Skip to main content

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Toluca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mazatlán takes on Toluca on Friday in Liga MX action.

Mazatlán has played just one match so far in the Liga MX Clausura, making it one of three teams with no points so far after it lost that match. Toluca enters Friday's match against Mazatlán with three points after winning its most recent match.

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Toluca Today:

Match Date: Jan. 21, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Mazatlán FC vs. Toluca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mazatlán lost 3-0 to Guadalajara on Jan. 9, the last time the team played. It had possession for just 30% of the match and of the team's 12 shots, only one was on target.

This comes after the team finished in 13th place in the Apertura, making it the first team out of the playoff. It ended the season with losses in its final two matches, dropping it out of the top 12 as San Luis was able to pass it on the final matchday.

Toluca is coming off of a 3-1 win over Santos Laguna, with goals from Daniel Alvarez, Leonardo Fernandez and Diego in the match.

During the Apertura, Toluca advanced to the playoff, but lost 2-1 to UNAM in the reclassification, ending its postseason run.

These two teams last met in August, with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. All four goals came in the first half, with Mazatlán's Alfonso Emilio Sanchez scoring just before the half to equalize the contest. Mazatlán scored two goals despite only having two shots on target, while Toluca held possession of two-thirds of the match.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Mazatlán FC vs. Toluca

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
