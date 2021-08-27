How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Atlético San Luis

Mazatlán FC and Atlético San Luis enter their meeting Friday tied in the middle of the Liga MX pack.

Mazatlán FC and Atlético San Luis are tied at eight points in the middle of the Liga MX standings. Both will look to separate themselves when they meet Friday.

Through five matches this season, Atlético San Luis have two wins, two draws and just one loss. Their most recent victory came on Aug. 8 against Pumas UNAM.

Mazatlán FC are winless in their last three matches, with two losses and a tie. The club has conceded eight goals in that stretch and their 10 goals conceded so far are tied for the second-most in the league.

Atlético San Luis boast a balanced attack, as their six goals so far have all come from different players. Paraguyan forward Adam Bareiro has been instrumental for the club, with one goal and two assists this season.

Mazatlán FC depends on center-back Nícolas Díaz and defensive midfielder Lorenzo Reyes.

