Cruz Azul and Mazatlán are desperate for points in this Liga MX matchup on Friday night.

Cruz Azul is currently in fourth place in Liga MX with 20 points, leaving the team in the last spot automatic qualification for the playoffs. While Mazatlán FC is tied for last with Juárez with only five matches remaining, these last points could propel Mazatlán into the Liga MX play-in tournament.

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Cruz Azul Today:

Match Date: April 8, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Club Mazatlán FC vs. Cruz Azul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Mazatlán’s last five matches, the club has either tied or lost by one goal. The club's latest match was against San Luis where San Luis was able to score at the 70th-minute mark to leave Mazatlán winless once again. Mazatlán will look to Marco Fabián and Nicolás Benedetti to help get the scoring going for the club.

Cruz Azul is also competing in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal and lost the first leg meeting 2-1 against PUMAS UNAM. In Cruz Azul’s last Liga MX match, the club beat Altas 1-0 with a goal at the 37th-minute mark from Santiago Giménez. Sebastián Jurado was able to earn a clean sheet while taking on 12 shots with two on goal.

Both teams could certainly use the points which should motivate them and make this an exciting matchup for fans to watch.

