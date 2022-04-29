The final round of regular-season matches has arrived and Mazatlán FC is currently on the outside looking in, sitting in 13th place with 18 points, one point below Pumas UNAM, who is in the final Liguilla play-in spot in the standings in 12th. Puebla, on the other hand, will look to take all three points in the match in order to clinch a spot in the Liguilla and avoid the play-in round with a top-four finish.

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Puebla Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Mazatlán FC vs. Puebla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Puebla is currently third in the Clausura standings with 26 points and is coming off of back-to-back losses in Liga MX action. The first of the two was a 1-0 away finish against league-leader Pachuca off of a Víctor Guzmán first-half strike. The defeat was followed by another 1-0 loss, this time to Necaxa who turned a second-half Milton Giménez finish into three points.

Puebla must get back to winning ways in order to avoid dropping into the play-in spots in the standings while Mazatlán FC must win in order to try and jump back into those play-in spots. The two clubs face off at Estadio de Mazatlán on Friday in the final match of the regular season.

Regional restrictions may apply.