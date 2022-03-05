Skip to main content

How to Watch Monterrey vs. América: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a rematch of the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League Final, Monterrey hosts América on Saturday in Liga MX action.

Monterrey and América currently find themselves equal on points (six) at the bottom of the Liga MX table in 17th and 18th place respectively, although Monterrey has two games in hand. 

How to Watch Monterrey vs. América Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Live Stream Monterrey vs. América on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Liga MX coaching carousel has begun spinning as both Monterrey and América parted ways with their head coaches in recent weeks.

Monterrey let go of Javier Aguirre after a string of disappointing results. The #AguirreOut protests from the fans really picked up steam after the club's 1-0 loss to Al Ahly in February in the Club World Cup semifinals.

Aguirre began his run with Monterrey in December of 2020 and led the team to the CONCACAF Champions League title over upcoming Liga MX rivals América. Víctor Manuel Vucetich was brought back to take control of the club. Vucetich led the team to league titles in 2009 and 2010, and most recently ended a stint with Chivas last September.

América, on the other hand, just let go of former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari. The most successful club in Liga MX history fired the Argentine head coach following the team's 1-3-4 start to the season. América's dramatic 1-1 draw at home to Querétaro ended up being the last straw.

Solari is now the seventh coach to be let go in Liga MX so far since the season started.

Both teams, who are typically Liga MX title favorites, are hungry to revert their current situations around and start climbing up the table before it's too late.

Regional restrictions may apply.

