Atlas will try to sneak into the top four in Liga MX standings with a win over Monterrey on Wednesday night.

Two clubs near the top of the Liga MX standings will square off tonight. In the last five matches, both clubs have won two games, lost two and earned one draw. Currently, Monterrey is in fourth place with 22 points, tied with Altas on points. Atlas is in fifth place due to goal differential.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Atlas Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Monterrey vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monterrey’s latest match was a 2-0 loss to Pumas UNAM. The two teams played evenly for more than 90 minutes before Pumas put two goals in during stoppage time. Both goals came from Washington Corozo at the 91st and 94th minute.

Altas’ latest match was a 2-1 loss to Mazatlán where Gonzalo Sosa scored in the 31st and the 43rd minute of the match. Atlas was able to earn one goal in the second half by Julio Furch in the 51st minute on a penalty kick. Furch also earned a red card in the 81st minute and the club was unable to close the gap any further.

With one of these teams already being in a position for the playoffs and one team reaching for one of the coveted top four spots, this has the potential to be a highly competitive matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.