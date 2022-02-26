Skip to main content

How to Watch Monterrey vs Atlético San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterrey is coming off a loss and hopes to turn it around against Atletico today.

Monterrey was on a winning streak that was snapped in a 1-0 loss to Puebla in the last match. Atletico San Luis has not been able to win games it was supposed to win and has been struggling as of late. 

How to Watch Monterrey vs Atlético San Luis Today:

Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live stream the Monterrey vs Atlético San Luis match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both clubs are looking to get back on track with a victory today. Monterrey is ahead of Atletico in the standings and is looking to move up in points with a win. Atletico is holding on with just 20 points on the season whereas Monterrey has 22 points.

Neither team is in a position to qualify for the quarterfinals, but a win today would help both of these clubs. America is at the top of the standings with 35 points and Atlas is right behind with 29 points. 

This will be battle for both clubs considering both need a win here. Both clubs will need to increase offensive production. 

Tune into ESPN Deportes at 5:30 p.m. ET to see which one of these clubs will come out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

