Two teams that have yet to taste defeat in Liga MX, Monterrey and Cruz Azul, meet on Saturday night in what should be an exciting matchup in this neck of the soccer world.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul Today

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul on fuboTV

Cruz Azul has played two matches thus far in the Clausura and came out victorious in both to earn them six full points. Its most recent outing prior to this one was a 1-0 win over Juarez where Carlos Alberto Rodriguez scored the deciding goal early on in the fifth minute.

Monterrey, meanwhile, has drawn once and won once thus far in the campaign to get them four points, though they have a higher goal differential than their opponent tonight (plus-four vs. plus-three).

Monterrey opened the campaign with a 0-0 draw against Queretaro before following that up with a 4-0 win over Necaxa where Rogelio Funes Mori (4'), Maximiliano Meza (23'), Duvan Vergara (43') and Jesus Gallardo (67') were the goal scorers.

Two high-powered offenses facing off this early in the season, neither having tasted defeat thus far, should make for fantastic viewing for fans.

To catch the action when Monterrey meets Cruz Azul, tune into Fox Deportes at 10:00 p.m. ET tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.