Skip to main content

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Juárez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterrey hosts Juárez in this rescheduled Matchday 5 battle in the Liga MX Clausura tournament on Tuesday.

Currently sitting in eighth in the Liga MX standings, Monterrey has enjoyed a fine run of form since the arrival of Víctor Manuel Vucetich. The coach, who goes by "King Midas" in Mexico, has his team on a three-match undefeated streak with two wins in its last two matches. Juárez, meanwhile, is in search of its first win in league play since January after going winless in its last six outings.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Juárez Today:

Match Date: March 15, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Monterrey vs. Juárez on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The home team will be without its leading goalscorer, Rogelio Funes Mori (3), who is dealing with a lingering injury. In his place, Costa Rican winger Joel Campbell has filled in just fine, scoring in both of the club's last two matches. The first was a 2-1 victory over Club América, followed by another 2-1 finish over Mazatlán.

Campbell won his spot back in the starting lineup after the arrival of Vucetich just a few weeks ago.

Juárez, meanwhile, led by historic Liga MX head coach Ricardo Ferretti, is looking to change its current situation as it sits in 15th place in the standings.

Fernando Arce has been a bright spot in the squad despite just two victories this season for Ferretti's men. Arce was brought on in the offseason and now leads the team with four goals in the Clausura tournament.

Ferretti will look to end Vucetich's undefeated run in this battle between historic Liga MX coaches.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
15
2022

Monterrey vs. Juárez

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Monterrey
Liga MX

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Juárez

By Rafael Urbina5 minutes ago
Mar 8, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith (24) celebrates with New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86), New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) after scoring a goal against Colorado Avalanche during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils vs. Canucks

By Evan Massey35 minutes ago
Mar 11, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) celebrate Horvat s second goal of the game against the Washington Capitals in the third period at Rogers Arena. Capitals won 4-3 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck while being defended by Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler (4) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament
College Basketball

Cleveland State vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jordan Turner (5) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves center Lenell Henry (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Alcorn State vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) reacts after being fouled in the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Dec 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Jordan Turner (5) drives the basket past Alcorn State Braves center Lenell Henry (0) during the second half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Alcorn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) shoots free throws after a flagrant foul in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference championship tournament first round game between the No. 8 Xavier Musketeers and the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. The Butler Bulldogs advanced with an 89-82 overtime win over the Xavier Musketeers. Butler Bulldogs Vs Xavier Musketeers Big East Tournament
College Basketball

Xavier vs. Cleveland State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy