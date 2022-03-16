Monterrey hosts Juárez in this rescheduled Matchday 5 battle in the Liga MX Clausura tournament on Tuesday.

Currently sitting in eighth in the Liga MX standings, Monterrey has enjoyed a fine run of form since the arrival of Víctor Manuel Vucetich. The coach, who goes by "King Midas" in Mexico, has his team on a three-match undefeated streak with two wins in its last two matches. Juárez, meanwhile, is in search of its first win in league play since January after going winless in its last six outings.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Juárez Today:

Match Date: March 15, 2022

Match Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

The home team will be without its leading goalscorer, Rogelio Funes Mori (3), who is dealing with a lingering injury. In his place, Costa Rican winger Joel Campbell has filled in just fine, scoring in both of the club's last two matches. The first was a 2-1 victory over Club América, followed by another 2-1 finish over Mazatlán.

Campbell won his spot back in the starting lineup after the arrival of Vucetich just a few weeks ago.

Juárez, meanwhile, led by historic Liga MX head coach Ricardo Ferretti, is looking to change its current situation as it sits in 15th place in the standings.

Fernando Arce has been a bright spot in the squad despite just two victories this season for Ferretti's men. Arce was brought on in the offseason and now leads the team with four goals in the Clausura tournament.

Ferretti will look to end Vucetich's undefeated run in this battle between historic Liga MX coaches.

